Adani Power posts 42% April-June profit jump to ₹4,806 cr
Business
Adani Power just posted a big 42% jump in profits for April-June 2026, hitting ₹4,806 crore compared to last year's ₹3,385 crore.
Revenue also climbed 34%, reaching ₹18,902 crore, thanks to more people using power and the company ramping up its capacity.
Adani Power secures 25-year Maharashtra deal
The company sold nearly 17% more electricity this quarter and boosted its total generation capacity to 18,330 MW.
They wrapped up the takeover of Jaiprakash Associates's power assets and locked in a 25-year deal to supply Maharashtra with energy from an upcoming project.
Plus, most of their future expansion plans already have environmental approvals lined up.