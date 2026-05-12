Adani Power secures CCI approval to fully acquire GVK Energy
Business
Adani Power just got the green light from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to fully acquire GVK Energy.
This move is happening as part of a bankruptcy resolution process, and it means Adani adds a 330-megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand to its already diverse lineup, which includes thermal and solar projects across several states.
CCI clears Thriveni stake, Lloyds merger
CCI also OK'd Thriveni Earthmovers picking up a small stake in Lloyds Engineering Works, plus the merger of three companies into Lloyds.
These decisions are all about keeping things fair in the market and making sure no one company gets too much control.