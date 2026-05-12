Adani Power secures CCI approval to fully acquire GVK Energy Business May 12, 2026

Adani Power just got the green light from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to fully acquire GVK Energy.

This move is happening as part of a bankruptcy resolution process, and it means Adani adds a 330-megawatt hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand to its already diverse lineup, which includes thermal and solar projects across several states.