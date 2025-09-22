Adani Power shares drop 80% on stock split: Don't panic
Adani Power shares dropped sharply to ₹147 on Monday from ₹716 on Friday, but don't panic—it's just a 1:5 stock split.
Each old share got split into five at a lower price, so while the price per share looks way down, your total investment value stays the same.
Stock split makes shares more accessible
With more shares now available at a lower price (effective September 22), it's easier for new investors—particularly retail investors—to get in.
If you owned 100 shares before, you now have 500 at one-fifth the price each.
The company's fundamentals and market value haven't changed; this move is mainly to make investing in Adani Power more accessible.
Adani Power's profits and future growth
Despite the technical drop in share price, Adani Power is actually doing well. Their June quarter profit jumped 83% year-on-year to ₹8,759 crore thanks to higher power demand.
Big players like Morgan Stanley are optimistic too—they've set a target price of ₹818 and expect major growth by FY32 as the company plans big investments and expansion.