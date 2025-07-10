Adani Power stocks surge in morning trade

Adani Power's financials show strong growth

Adani Power has been on a solid growth streak, with revenue more than doubling from ₹26,221 crore in 2021 to over ₹56,200 crore in 2025.

Profits are up too, hitting ₹12,749 crore this year and earnings per share at ₹32.32—all while cutting down debt significantly (debt-to-equity is now just 0.71).

With the Vidarbha Industries acquisition approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Adani Power looks set to keep expanding its reach and capacity in India's power sector.