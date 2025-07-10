Next Article
Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc shares recover post allegations
Vedanta Limited's stock took a hit after US-based Viceroy Research accused its parent company of resembling a "Ponzi scheme," causing shares to drop over 8% intraday on July 9.
But after Vedanta pushed back against the claims, the stock recovered slightly and ended Monday just 3% lower.
What Viceroy, Vedanta said
Viceroy claimed Vedanta was using money from its subsidiaries to pay off debts and wasn't being transparent about related-party deals.
Vedanta called these accusations "malicious" and said they were based on selective information meant to shake up the market.
The company assured everyone it follows all rules and is committed to transparency, maintaining a policy of full disclosure.