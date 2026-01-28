Adani Power's electricity exports to Bangladesh hit record high, but pricing debate heats up
Adani Power just boosted its electricity exports to Bangladesh by 38% in late 2025, helping India supply a record 15.6% of Bangladesh's power.
Even with ongoing arguments over pricing, Adani delivered 8.63 billion kWh last year—about 8% of what Bangladesh used.
Why does this matter?
Bangladesh is in the middle of an energy crunch—gas power is down, and coal imports are way up.
Some officials say Adani's deal is overpriced, but the company insists its rates are fair and cheaper than oil-based options.
Energy expert Ijaz Hossain agrees Adani's electricity beats oil on cost.
What's next for Bangladesh's power needs?
Demand for electricity in Bangladesh is still rising fast—expected to grow another 6-7% this year.
In January alone, Adani covered up to 10% of the country's needs, showing how crucial these exports are as Bangladesh looks for reliable energy sources.