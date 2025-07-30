Adani praises Vietnam's economic growth, meets top leader Business Jul 30, 2025

Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, met with Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party, To Lam, to talk business and future partnerships.

Adani had high praise for Lam's "visionary reforms," saying they've helped Vietnam become a major player in energy, logistics, and ports.

He also shared his hopes for even closer economic ties between India and Vietnam.