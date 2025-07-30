Adani praises Vietnam's economic growth, meets top leader
Gautam Adani, head of the Adani Group, met with Vietnam's General Secretary of the Communist Party, To Lam, to talk business and future partnerships.
Adani had high praise for Lam's "visionary reforms," saying they've helped Vietnam become a major player in energy, logistics, and ports.
He also shared his hopes for even closer economic ties between India and Vietnam.
India-Vietnam trade and diplomatic ties
India-Vietnam trade is on a roll—reaching $15.76 billion in fiscal 2025, up 6.4% from the previous fiscal year. Vietnam is now India's 20th biggest trading partner.
There's been a flurry of diplomatic activity too: Indian naval ships recently visited Da Nang, and both countries' leaders have met at global summits to boost cooperation in trade, defense, and the Indo-Pacific region.
