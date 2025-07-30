Next Article
Nifty falls 174 points as Trump slaps tariffs on India
The Gift Nifty index slid by 174 points (0.70%) on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian trade with Russia, starting August 1.
The move has rattled markets and raised concerns for Indian exporters.
What does this mean for you?
If you're following global news or just checking your investments, this is big: higher tariffs could potentially mean pricier exports and more pressure on the Indian economy.
For young professionals and students, it might also affect job prospects in export-heavy industries.
Trade talks scheduled for late August
Trump says India's high tariffs and its big purchases from Russia justify his decision.
While tensions are up, Indian officials remain hopeful—trade talks are set for August end, aiming for a deal by fall to ease the strain.