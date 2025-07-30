India-UK trade deal makes nuclear power cheaper for both countries

Deal fits into India's nuclear expansion plans

BSRs are compact 220 MW reactors designed to boost India's sustainable power supply for industries.

The deal fits right into India's plan to ramp up nuclear capacity—from 8.7 GW now to over 22 GW by 2032, and even aiming for 100 GW by 2047.

It also encourages private players, not just government, to get involved in building out this cleaner energy option.