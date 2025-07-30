India-UK trade deal makes nuclear power cheaper for both countries
India and the UK just signed a big trade deal (CETA) that drops the UK's 4% import tax on Indian nuclear reactors.
This means India's Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) are now at least 50% cheaper than South Korean models—giving India a real edge over other global suppliers.
Plus, it opens up new export opportunities for Indian tech in the UK.
Deal fits into India's nuclear expansion plans
BSRs are compact 220 MW reactors designed to boost India's sustainable power supply for industries.
The deal fits right into India's plan to ramp up nuclear capacity—from 8.7 GW now to over 22 GW by 2032, and even aiming for 100 GW by 2047.
It also encourages private players, not just government, to get involved in building out this cleaner energy option.
What does the deal mean?
With tariffs gone both ways, the UK gets affordable access to small modular reactors as it targets more nuclear energy by 2050, while India cements its spot as an affordable exporter of next-gen nuclear tech.