Adani Group demands accountability from Hindenburg after $150B losses

Market response

Adani stocks surge after SEBI's clean chit

Following SEBI's ruling, the nine companies under the Adani Group saw their stocks rise between 0.3% and 12.4%. Adani Power was the biggest gainer with a 12.4% jump in its stock price. However, despite this rally, the combined market cap of these companies still remained below ₹14 lakh crore, less than what it was before Hindenburg's allegations when it crossed ₹19 lakh crore.