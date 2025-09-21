US H-1B visa fee skyrockets to $100,000: What's the impact Business Sep 21, 2025

The US just bumped up the H-1B visa fee to a whopping $100,000 per new applicant—a move signed by President Donald Trump recently.

Experts say this probably won't boost local US jobs much, since Indian IT companies already hire plenty of Americans.

But it's definitely shaking things up for Indian professionals hoping to work in the States.