Adani to acquire Jaypee for ₹14,535cr: What it means

Adani Enterprises is taking over Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) in a ₹14,535 crore deal after getting the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). JAL owed a massive ₹57,185 crore as of March 2026. For Adani, this is all about expanding its cement and real estate game in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Adani gets real estate, power and hospitality assets This isn't just about factories: Adani now gets Jaypee's cement plants in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, big-ticket real estate like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida and Wishtown in Noida, plus hospitality spots, power units, and even the Buddh International Circuit racetrack near Jewar Airport.

How Adani beat Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat Adani beat out Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat by offering about ₹6,000 crore upfront, notably higher than Vedanta's reported upfront payment, and promising to pay off the rest within two years (way faster than Vedanta's five-year plan).

Most creditors liked this approach better.