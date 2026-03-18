Adani to buy Jaiprakash Associates for ₹14,535 crore

Adani's deal promises faster payouts

Adani's deal stands out because it promises faster payouts—₹6,005 crore upfront and ₹7,600 crore payable after two years—while Vedanta proposed deferred payments over five years.

Beyond cement plants in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (totaling 6.5 million metric tons capacity), Adani also picks up hotels in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra, plus stakes in Yamuna Expressway Tolling Ltd and power projects.

For anyone watching India's business scene or interested in how big takeovers reshape industries fast, this is one to watch, especially as Adani aims for even bigger growth by 2028.