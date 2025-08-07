Adani to invest ₹20,000cr in turning airports into commercial hubs

Navi Mumbai International Airport is at the center of this push. The first phase will bring five hotels, a mall, and office towers to a 50-acre area by 2031. The airport itself plans to open in October this year. Think global airport vibes—like Amsterdam 's Schiphol—with cool spaces for travelers and locals.

Non-flight businesses are becoming main money-makers

Adani Airports recently raised $750 million to ramp up retail and dining across six airports.

Since Mumbai airport can't expand much due to regulations, Navi Mumbai gets the spotlight as the next big commercial hub.

CEO Arun Bansal says non-flight businesses are set to become the main money-makers going forward—a sign that airports are quickly evolving beyond just planes and runways.