Adani to invest ₹20,000cr in turning airports into commercial hubs
Adani Airports is putting ₹20,000 crore (about $2.4 billion) into building hotels, malls, offices, and more around its airports by 2030.
The goal? Make airports more than just travel hubs and boost non-flight revenue from 50% to 70%.
Most of this investment—nearly 70%—is headed for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
Navi Mumbai airport will be the 1st to get makeover
Navi Mumbai International Airport is at the center of this push.
The first phase will bring five hotels, a mall, and office towers to a 50-acre area by 2031.
The airport itself plans to open in October this year.
Think global airport vibes—like Amsterdam's Schiphol—with cool spaces for travelers and locals.
Non-flight businesses are becoming main money-makers
Adani Airports recently raised $750 million to ramp up retail and dining across six airports.
Since Mumbai airport can't expand much due to regulations, Navi Mumbai gets the spotlight as the next big commercial hub.
CEO Arun Bansal says non-flight businesses are set to become the main money-makers going forward—a sign that airports are quickly evolving beyond just planes and runways.