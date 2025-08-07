Next Article
US court revives Trump's tariffs on imports from China
Trump's sweeping tariffs were thrown out by two courts in May 2025 for overstepping presidential power.
But for now, an appeals court has put those rulings on pause, so the tariffs are still in effect while legal battles continue.
Implications of the case
If these tariffs get struck down for good, the US government could be on the hook for billions in refunds to importers—a big deal since that money partly balanced out earlier tax cuts.
The case could also set new limits on what presidents can do with emergency powers and shake up how future US trade policy is made.