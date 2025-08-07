US doubles tariffs on Indian imports, shrimp hit hardest Business Aug 07, 2025

The US has doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, mainly because India keeps buying Russian oil.

This move is a big blow for industries like textiles, gems, leather, and especially shrimp.

Experts warn that exports to the US could drop by almost half.

The new tariffs kicked in on August 7, with another round coming up on August 27.