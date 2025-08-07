Next Article
US doubles tariffs on Indian imports, shrimp hit hardest
The US has doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, mainly because India keeps buying Russian oil.
This move is a big blow for industries like textiles, gems, leather, and especially shrimp.
Experts warn that exports to the US could drop by almost half.
The new tariffs kicked in on August 7, with another round coming up on August 27.
Exporters are now looking for new markets
Indian shrimp now faces a hefty 33% duty in the US—way higher than Ecuador's 15%.
Colin Shah from Kama Jewelry says this puts India at a "30-35% disadvantage."
Textile groups are urging the government to step in. Meanwhile, exporters are looking for new markets and hoping trade talks with the US speed up so things don't get worse.