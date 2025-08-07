Uber seeks $1 billion for self-driving cars

Uber's robotaxi push could reshape its business model

By investing just a slice of its $7 billion annual cash flow—and possibly selling some minority stakes—Uber hopes to speed up its robotaxi expansion.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pitched three ways this could work: paying partners a set fee for vehicles, splitting revenue with fleet operators, or owning the self-driving cars themselves.

If all goes well, analysts think robotaxis could help Uber cut costs big time and rely less on human drivers—even as rivals like Tesla jump into the game.