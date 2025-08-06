Next Article
TCS to hike salaries of 80% employees from September 1
TCS is giving salary hikes to about 80% of its employees—mainly those in junior and mid-level roles—starting September 1, 2025.
The news came via an internal email from TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep.
At the same time, TCS is planning to lay off around 12,000 people this year as part of a major company shake-up.
Layoffs amid salary hikes
The layoffs are part of TCS's push to become "future-ready," with most job cuts affecting middle and senior positions.
The company says it's realigning for tech changes like AI and global challenges, while also focusing on reskilling staff.
These changes come as India's IT sector faces slow growth, so TCS is trying to balance supporting employees with staying competitive.