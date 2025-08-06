Jio adds 7 million users in Q1, Airtel lags by sixfold
Between April and June 2025, Reliance Jio left Airtel trailing by adding over 7 million new mobile subscribers—six times more than Airtel.
Jio now has nearly 500 million users, while Airtel stands at 436 million.
The gap is growing not just in mobile, but also in broadband reach.
Jio's user growth fuels data consumption
Jio's home broadband base jumped to 20 million—almost double Airtel's—and its fixed wireless access users shot up too.
On average, a Jio user burned through 37GB of data per month (that's about 40% more than what an average Airtel user used), thanks to its bigger 5G crowd and wider internet offerings.
Airtel's ARPU at ₹250 vs Jio's ₹209
Even with slower growth, Airtel makes more money from each customer.
Its ARPU (average revenue per user) is ₹250 versus Jio's ₹209, and it leads on profit margins too.
Analysts say this comes from focusing on premium customers—even if the numbers aren't as big as Jio's.