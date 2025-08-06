Jio adds 7 million users in Q1, Airtel lags by sixfold

Jio's home broadband base jumped to 20 million—almost double Airtel 's—and its fixed wireless access users shot up too. On average, a Jio user burned through 37GB of data per month (that's about 40% more than what an average Airtel user used), thanks to its bigger 5G crowd and wider internet offerings.

Airtel's ARPU at ₹250 vs Jio's ₹209

Even with slower growth, Airtel makes more money from each customer.

Its ARPU (average revenue per user) is ₹250 versus Jio's ₹209, and it leads on profit margins too.

Analysts say this comes from focusing on premium customers—even if the numbers aren't as big as Jio's.