Air India launches mental health app for crew after crash
After the heartbreaking June 12 crash that claimed 260 lives, Air India has rolled out a mental health app to support its pilots, cabin crew, and their families.
The move comes as many crew members struggled emotionally in the aftermath, with over 100 pilots calling in sick.
App offers therapy, mood tracking, self-care techniques
The app packs features like one-on-one therapy sessions, psychiatry consults, journaling tools, mood tracking, and even an AI chatbot for quick support.
With 600 self-care techniques included, it's all about helping staff manage stress and trauma.
Meanwhile, aviation authorities are pushing for better mental health training and peer support programs to boost safety and resilience for flight crews across all airlines.