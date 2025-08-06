US tariffs on Russian oil imports halt Indian refiners' purchases Business Aug 06, 2025

Indian oil companies are in a bit of a holding pattern after the US slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods because of India's ongoing oil trade with Russia.

Private players like Reliance are still buying Russian oil, but state-run refiners have paused until the government gives them a clear direction.

With more than a third of India's oil coming from Russia lately, this decision could really shake things up.