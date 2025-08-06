Next Article
US tariffs on Indian goods: What it means for India
The US just bumped tariffs on Indian goods like textiles and machinery up to 50%, reacting to India's continued purchase of Russian oil during the Ukraine conflict.
Trade experts warn this could cut India's exports to the US nearly in half, making India among America's most heavily taxed major trade partners.
Geopolitical impact on global trade
This move singles out India—even though China and EU countries also buy Russian oil but aren't getting hit with similar tariffs.
The US says China is exempt because it supplies key tech materials, highlighting how global politics can shape trade rules.
For young people interested in global business or international relations, it's a real-time example of how geopolitics can impact jobs, prices, and opportunities back home.