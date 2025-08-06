RBI's surprise rate hold sends shockwaves through India's bond market Business Aug 06, 2025

India's bond market got a jolt on Wednesday when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unexpectedly kept its main interest rate steady.

This move pushed the 10-year government bond yield up to 6.42%—the highest it's been since May and the biggest single-day jump in almost two years.

Most people were betting on a softer stance, but the RBI stuck to its guns.