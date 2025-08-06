Fortis Healthcare's Q1 profit jumps 56% on strong hospital performance

Revenue boost from more occupied beds, higher earnings per patient

Most of the growth came from Fortis's hospitals—revenue here rose nearly 19%, helped by more occupied beds and higher average earnings per patient.

Robotic surgeries saw a huge 75% jump, and international patient numbers also went up.

The company even expanded by signing an agreement to manage operations of existing hospitals in the Gleneagles India network, boosting its capacity by about 700 beds.