Fortis Healthcare's Q1 profit jumps 56% on strong hospital performance
Fortis Healthcare just posted a strong start to FY26, with Q1 net profit up 56.6% to ₹260 crore.
Revenue climbed 16.5% to ₹2,166 crore, and margins improved thanks to better hospital performance and more patients.
Revenue boost from more occupied beds, higher earnings per patient
Most of the growth came from Fortis's hospitals—revenue here rose nearly 19%, helped by more occupied beds and higher average earnings per patient.
Robotic surgeries saw a huge 75% jump, and international patient numbers also went up.
The company even expanded by signing an agreement to manage operations of existing hospitals in the Gleneagles India network, boosting its capacity by about 700 beds.
Net debt rises to ₹1,869 crore
With all this expansion, Fortis's net debt increased to ₹1,869 crore.
Shares dipped slightly after the news, but overall, the company looks set on growing fast—even if it means taking on a bit more risk for now.