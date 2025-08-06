Kolkata-based Regaal Resources to launch ₹3,000cr IPO next week
Regaal Resources, an agro-processing company from Kolkata, is launching its IPO on August 12.
The three-day window closes August 14, offering fresh shares worth ₹210 crore and a sale of 94.12 lakh promoter shares.
Share allotment wraps up by August 18, with trading on BSE and NSE starting August 20.
What do they do?
They make maize starch (both native and modified), plus gluten, germ, and fiber—ingredients used in everything from food to animal feed to paper.
Since 2018, their daily processing capacity has jumped from 180 tons to a hefty 750 tons by now.
Big clients include Emami Paper Mills and Century Pulp & Paper.
Use of IPO proceeds and peer companies
Most of the ₹159 crore raised will go toward paying off debt (which stood at ₹561.2 crore as of June 2025). The rest will cover general business needs.
Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are handling the process.
In the specialty starch space, Regaal faces competition from companies like Sanstar and Gujarat Ambuja Exports.