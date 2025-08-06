Next Article
TCS to discuss potential layoffs with Karnataka labor department
TCS just sat down with Karnataka's labor department to talk about potential job cuts, after the state IT employees' union (KITU) raised concerns.
While TCS hasn't decided how many people could be affected, the layoffs might impact about 2% of their global workforce—roughly 12,000 jobs.
No 1 has been laid off yet
TCS made it clear that no one has been laid off yet.
Union leaders voiced worries about labor laws but didn't bring any specific complaints from employees.
The company asked for detailed grievances if there are any, and everyone will meet again on September 8 to discuss things further.
For now, TCS doesn't officially recognize KITU as a negotiating partner.