Google is giving US colleges $1B to teach AI Business Aug 06, 2025

Google just announced a $1 billion plan to level up AI education across the US.

Over the next three years, more than 100 universities—including Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina—will get funding, cloud credits, and free access to Google's latest Gemini chatbot.

The goal? To bring these tools to every accredited nonprofit college in the country, with hopes of going global later.