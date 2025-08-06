Google is giving US colleges $1B to teach AI
Google just announced a $1 billion plan to level up AI education across the US.
Over the next three years, more than 100 universities—including Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina—will get funding, cloud credits, and free access to Google's latest Gemini chatbot.
The goal? To bring these tools to every accredited nonprofit college in the country, with hopes of going global later.
Google's AI education push
This move is part of a bigger wave of tech giants investing in AI learning (Microsoft recently pledged $4 billion globally).
Google wants to help students learn smarter while making sure things like academic integrity aren't left behind.
As Senior VP James Manyika put it, working closely with colleges will help shape better AI tools for classrooms—so students get real benefits, but risks stay in check.