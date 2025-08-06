Ant Financial to make ₹18,000+ crore profit on Zomato investment

They're offloading roughly 1.9% of Eternal at a slight discount compared to the latest price. This follows another big sale and comes as Eternal's market value sits at around $33 billion.

Revenue shot up by 70% this quarter

Even though profits dropped sharply this quarter (down to ₹25 crore), revenue actually shot up by 70% to over ₹7,100 crore.

Analysts like Jefferies are still optimistic and have upgraded the stock to 'Buy,' thanks to Blinkit's new business model and steady food delivery growth—even with tough competition swirling around.