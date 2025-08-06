Next Article
JSW Cement pulls in ₹1,080cr from anchor investors
JSW Cement just pulled in ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of its upcoming IPO, which runs from August 7 to 11.
The company is aiming to raise up to ₹3,600 crore (fresh issue plus offer for sale) at a price band of ₹139-147 per share.
The money will help build a new plant in Rajasthan and pay down debt.
IPO split between institutions, retail investors, and others
Nearly half the anchor shares went to domestic mutual funds—SBI Mutual Fund led the pack.
The IPO is split between big institutions (50%), retail investors (35%), and others (15%).
Shares will be allotted on August 12, with trading set to start August 14.
Last year, JSW Cement grew its revenue but saw profits dip; it currently runs seven plants focused on green cement across India.