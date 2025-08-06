JSW Cement pulls in ₹1,080cr from anchor investors Business Aug 06, 2025

JSW Cement just pulled in ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of its upcoming IPO, which runs from August 7 to 11.

The company is aiming to raise up to ₹3,600 crore (fresh issue plus offer for sale) at a price band of ₹139-147 per share.

The money will help build a new plant in Rajasthan and pay down debt.