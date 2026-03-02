Adani to manufacture India's longest wind turbine blades

Each blade is about as long as a football field and taller than a 30-story building. When spinning, they sweep an area bigger than three football fields, making them super efficient at catching wind. ANIL's factory can currently produce blades with an annual manufacturing capacity of 2.25GW (equivalent to about 450 blade sets), with plans to scale up to 10GW.

Investments in wind manufacturing so far are estimated at up to ₹3,000 crore, and future capital expenditure is expected to focus on automation, tooling and materials research (including recyclable blade materials).

Longer blades mean more energy from slower winds, so clean power can reach more places across India—not just the windiest spots.

This move gives a real boost to India's renewable energy goals and shows how tech can drive greener growth.