Adani Wind's record installations help India become top wind market

With Adani Wind's support, India is now the biggest wind market

India has now leapfrogged the US and Germany to become the biggest wind energy market outside China.

The nation's manufacturing capacity jumped from 12 GW in 2022 to nearly 20 GW today, with Adani Wind playing a key role by rolling out advanced turbines from their Gujarat facility, and they're aiming even higher with plans to ramp up production soon.