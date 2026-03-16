Adani Wind's record installations help India become top wind market
Business
Adani Wind just made history as India's only company in the world's top 15 wind turbine manufacturers.
In 2025 alone, they installed about 1.2 GW of turbines, helping push global wind power installations to an all-time high of 169 GW.
It's a big win for India's clean energy ambitions.
With Adani Wind's support, India is now the biggest wind market
India has now leapfrogged the US and Germany to become the biggest wind energy market outside China.
The nation's manufacturing capacity jumped from 12 GW in 2022 to nearly 20 GW today, with Adani Wind playing a key role by rolling out advanced turbines from their Gujarat facility, and they're aiming even higher with plans to ramp up production soon.