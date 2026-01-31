Adanis agree to accept summons in US fraud case Business Jan 31, 2026

Gautam and Sagar Adani have now agreed to accept official summons in a US civil fraud case.

The SEC alleges they hid a bribery scheme involving payments to Indian officials for contracts with Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), especially during a bond offering to US investors (date/amount not specified in source).

Federal prosecutors have filed related criminal charges (date not specified in the source).