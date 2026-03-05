Adani's Khavda project to feature in World Engineering Day 2026
For the first time ever, an Indian company—Adani Group—is the official partner for UNESCO's World Engineering Day 2026.
Their Khavda project in Gujarat is getting global attention as a symbol of India's clean energy push.
Khavda is on track to become the world's largest renewable energy plant by 2029
Sprawling across barren land in Kutch, Khavda is on track to become the world's largest renewable energy plant by 2029, aiming for a massive 30 GW capacity.
Already, over 7 GW are up and running thanks to Adani's team.
This year's theme is all about 'smart engineering'
This year's theme is all about "smart engineering" and Khavda fits right in—think giant wind turbines, advanced solar panels, and AI-powered monitoring.
The project highlights how tech and innovation can drive sustainability.