Adani's Kutch Copper cathodes LME certified, globally tradable July 10

Kutch Copper $1.2B facility reduces imports

With a $1.2 billion facility that's among the world's largest, Kutch Copper is helping India rely less on imported copper, crucial for tech, electrification, and renewable energy projects.

The LME nod also means Adani Copper is now recognized worldwide as a trustworthy brand.

As Dr. Vinay Prakash from Adani puts it, this step is key to building "a resilient, responsible supply chain" that supports India's growth and green goals.