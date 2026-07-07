Adani's Kutch Copper cathodes LME certified, globally tradable July 10
Adani's Kutch Copper just scored a big win: its "Adani Copper" cathodes are now certified by the London Metal Exchange (LME).
Starting July 10, 2026, these copper bars can be traded globally on LME contracts.
This move highlights KCL's strong focus on quality, responsible sourcing, and meeting international standards.
Kutch Copper $1.2B facility reduces imports
With a $1.2 billion facility that's among the world's largest, Kutch Copper is helping India rely less on imported copper, crucial for tech, electrification, and renewable energy projects.
The LME nod also means Adani Copper is now recognized worldwide as a trustworthy brand.
As Dr. Vinay Prakash from Adani puts it, this step is key to building "a resilient, responsible supply chain" that supports India's growth and green goals.