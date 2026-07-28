ADB approves $1 billion loan to modernize Indian cities' governance
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) just approved a $1 billion loan to help Indian cities handle rapid growth and push for greener, smarter development.
The money will go toward making city governments more efficient, digitizing services, and improving how cities plan their finances, important moves as urban areas are expected to drive 75% of India's GDP by 2030.
ADB lends $850 million for rooftop solar
ADB is also lending $850 million to support India's Affordable Rooftop Solar program, aiming to install 30 gigawatts of solar panels and cut CO2 emissions by nearly 29 million tons.
The initiative will train at least 6,000 people (with one-third of the spots for women), create green jobs, and make sure old solar panels are recycled safely.
As ADB's Mio Oka put it, the goal is clean energy access for households while building energy resilience for the future.