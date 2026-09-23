ADB raises India's FY27 growth forecast to 7% on investments

ADB now expects inflation in FY27 to ease to 5%, citing lower-than-expected pass-through of elevated global energy prices to retail consumers, as the government used tax cuts and other buffers to absorb part of the shock.

For FY28, growth is pegged a bit lower at 7.1% (down from 7.3%) as worries about global tensions and unpredictable weather (like El Nino messing with monsoons) could hit agriculture and slow things down a bit.

Despite these risks, ADB is hopeful for stable prices and a rebound in farming next year.