ADB to provide $1.2 billion loan to India in 2026
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to extend $1.2 billion in loans to India in calendar year 2026 to boost clean energy, climate resilience, and green infrastructure.
This continues ADB's support from last year and is part of a bigger plan for India's sustainable future.
ADB's recent $650 million boost for PM Surya Ghar scheme
ADB just approved $650 million for the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which helps 10 million households get rooftop solar panels with hefty subsidies.
Plus, there's another $200 million from the Green Climate Fund backing new projects in green hydrogen, biogas, and local renewables.
ADB's $331 million investment in ReNew's wind-solar plant
ADB is also putting $331 million into ReNew's massive wind-solar plant that comes with battery storage—helping India cut its carbon footprint and move faster toward renewable energy.
Progress of the PM Surya Ghar scheme so far
Since February 2024, over 20 lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed under PM Surya Ghar, reaching more than 26 lakh households by the end of 2025.
The program also supports women learning green skills and works on making the power grid more reliable—all steps toward a cleaner, greener India.