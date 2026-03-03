ADB to provide $1.2 billion loan to India in 2026

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to extend $1.2 billion in loans to India in calendar year 2026 to boost clean energy, climate resilience, and green infrastructure. This continues ADB's support from last year and is part of a bigger plan for India's sustainable future.

ADB's recent $650 million boost for PM Surya Ghar scheme ADB just approved $650 million for the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which helps 10 million households get rooftop solar panels with hefty subsidies.

Plus, there's another $200 million from the Green Climate Fund backing new projects in green hydrogen, biogas, and local renewables.

ADB's $331 million investment in ReNew's wind-solar plant ADB is also putting $331 million into ReNew's massive wind-solar plant that comes with battery storage—helping India cut its carbon footprint and move faster toward renewable energy.