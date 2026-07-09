ADB trims 2026 growth forecast to 4.9% for developing Asia

ADB forecasts 4.3% inflation in 2026

Along with slower growth, the ADB expects inflation to hit 4.3% in 2026, higher than it thought before.

Rising energy costs are pushing up prices for everything from fertilizer to everyday goods, which could make it tougher for people and businesses across the region.

The bank also pointed out that ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues are still big risks for Asia's economic future.