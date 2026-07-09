ADB trims 2026 growth forecast to 4.9% for developing Asia
Business
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) just trimmed its growth outlook for developing Asia and the Pacific to 4.9% for 2026, down slightly from its earlier prediction.
The main reason? Ongoing conflicts in West Asia are shaking up global energy markets, making things less predictable after a stronger year in 2025.
ADB forecasts 4.3% inflation in 2026
Along with slower growth, the ADB expects inflation to hit 4.3% in 2026, higher than it thought before.
Rising energy costs are pushing up prices for everything from fertilizer to everyday goods, which could make it tougher for people and businesses across the region.
The bank also pointed out that ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues are still big risks for Asia's economic future.