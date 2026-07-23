Adecco Group report: AI reshaping tasks, not causing mass unemployment
Worried AI will take all the jobs? A new Adecco Group report says relax: AI is shaking up how we work by changing tasks and roles, but it's not causing mass unemployment.
In fact, global joblessness is near historic lows in OECD countries, with more people working in OECD countries than ever.
As Adecco CEO Denis Machuel puts it, "A job apocalypse is not on the horizon." AI is more about helping us work smarter than replacing us.
Entry-level roles redesigned, upskilling needed
Sure, there have been some high-profile layoffs linked to AI (almost 25% of US job cuts in 2026 were tied to it), but many are due to company restructuring or other issues.
The real takeaway: entry-level jobs are being redesigned for an AI world, so upskilling and reskilling matter more than ever.
Machuel stresses that governments, businesses, and schools need to team up so everyone can adapt as tech keeps evolving.