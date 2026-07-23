Adecco Group report: AI reshaping tasks, not causing mass unemployment

Worried AI will take all the jobs? A new Adecco Group report says relax: AI is shaking up how we work by changing tasks and roles, but it's not causing mass unemployment.

In fact, global joblessness is near historic lows in OECD countries, with more people working in OECD countries than ever.

As Adecco CEO Denis Machuel puts it, "A job apocalypse is not on the horizon." AI is more about helping us work smarter than replacing us.