Aditya Birla Capital posts 40% profit rise, income ₹12,187 cr
Business
Aditya Birla Capital just posted a strong start to FY27, with profits up 40% to ₹1,175 crore compared with last year.
Its total income also climbed, hitting ₹12,187 crore for the April-June quarter.
Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹4,000 cr
The company's lending portfolio grew 32%, reaching ₹2,19,289 crore, and assets under management, including investments and insurance, jumped 36% to ₹7,52,745 crore.
Life insurance individual first year premium grew by 20%.
Plus, ABCL raised ₹4,000 crore this quarter to power more growth in its finance businesses and invest in new ventures.