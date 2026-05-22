Aditya Birla Capital to deploy ₹3,500cr and allocate ₹500cr

Grasim Industries contributes ₹2,880cr of ₹4,000cr

Most of the funds are coming from Grasim Industries (₹2,880 crore), with help from Suryaja Investment Singapore (₹200 crore) and International Finance Corporation (₹920 crore).

Aditya Birla Capital handles everything from loans and investments to insurance and payments.

As of fiscal 2026, it has a lending portfolio of more than ₹2 lakh crore and manages assets worth ₹5.9 lakh crore in its investment and insurance businesses.