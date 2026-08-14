Aditya Birla Group charges 0.25% brand royalty capped 225cr

Starting June 1, 2026, the Aditya Birla Group is charging a brand royalty fee to all its companies using the group name.

The fee is set at 0.25% of each company's standalone revenue, capped at ₹225 crore.

This move covers both listed and unlisted entities and Mint's calculations show could generate more than ₹1,000 crore a year for Birla Group Holdings Private Limited.