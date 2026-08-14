Aditya Birla Group charges 0.25% brand royalty capped 225cr
Starting June 1, 2026, the Aditya Birla Group is charging a brand royalty fee to all its companies using the group name.
The fee is set at 0.25% of each company's standalone revenue, capped at ₹225 crore.
This move covers both listed and unlisted entities and Mint's calculations show could generate more than ₹1,000 crore a year for Birla Group Holdings Private Limited.
Birla's 1st fee signals governance shift
This is the first time Aditya Birla Group has introduced such a fee, shifting from family-led management to more formal governance, much like Tata and Vedanta.
Leaders like Grasim's Himanshu Kapania say the brand helps build trust and drive growth, while Hindalco's Satish Pai sees it as a step toward structured operations.
Industry experts note that these fees vary across big business groups but signal more professional practices in Indian conglomerates.