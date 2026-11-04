Aditya Birla Group plans $35B expansion over next 10 years
Business
Aditya Birla Group is gearing up to branch out into new industries over the next 10 years, according to Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.
With $35 billion in projects lined up, including $5 billion in the US the group wants to keep things fresh and avoid getting stuck as its current businesses mature.
Kumar Mangalam Birla prioritizes manufacturing 2027
Birla is betting big on manufacturing, calling it a top priority for 2027 as global supply chains shift.
He is optimistic about India's future too, expecting 6% to 8% economic growth thanks to rising incomes and more businesses moving from unorganized to organized sectors.
The transformation of unorganized businesses contributes to higher growth rates, he shared, adding that more foreign investment should give India an extra boost.