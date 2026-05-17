Aditya Birla Group to invest ₹4,700cr in Vodafone Idea

Aditya Birla Group has announced a major investment of ₹4,730 crore in Vodafone Idea (Vi) through a preferential allotment. The move is likely to improve the financial health of the telecom operator and help it compete with its rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The decision comes after Kumar Mangalam Birla's return as chairman of Vi's board earlier this month.

Investment details Vi's board approves preferential allotment of convertible warrants The board of Vi has approved a preferential allotment of convertible warrants to Suryaja Investments, a Singapore-based company owned by the Aditya Birla Group. Once fully converted, Suryaja Investments will own up to 3.82% stake in Vi, as per a regulatory filing. This marks another capital infusion from the company's promoters and is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their position in the telecom market.

Financial turnaround Vi returns to profit in March quarter Vi, a joint venture between UK's Vodafone and the Aditya Birla Group, reported a net profit of ₹51,976 crore for the March quarter. The profit was boosted by a one-time gain from statutory liabilities deferment. However, excluding this exceptional gain, Vi had posted a net loss of ₹5,515 crore in Q4FY26, lower than the previous quarter's loss of ₹6,368 crore.

Advertisement

Revenue increase Revenue and ARPU remain stable for Vi In the March quarter, Vi reported a revenue of ₹11,333 crore, unchanged sequentially but up by 2.9% year-on-year (YoY). For the full fiscal year, Vi posted a net profit of ₹34,548 crore, up from a net loss of ₹27,368 crore in FY25. The company's average revenue per user (ARPU) also improved to ₹190 in the quarter, from ₹186 in Q3 and ₹175 a year earlier, marking a 2.2% sequential and an 8.6% annual increase due to 4G/5G upgrades.

Advertisement