Aditya Birla Group to invest ₹4,730cr in Vodafone Idea

Vi bank debt falls to ₹726cr

Vi has worked hard to shrink its bank debt from ₹2,326 crore to just ₹726 crore in a year.

The Birla Group's total support now stands at a massive ₹27,000 crore. Plus, Kumar Mangalam Birla is back as chairperson since May 5, signaling strong promoter backing.

Up next: shareholders will vote on June 11 to approve this funding move, key for Vi's fight to stay relevant in India's tough telecom scene.