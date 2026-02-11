Aditya Birla partners with JOE & THE JUICE for India
Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality (ABNAH) is teaming up with Danish cafe brand JOE & THE JUICE, with their first Indian store set to open in late 2026.
The deal was sealed by Aryaman Vikram Birla and CEO Thomas Noroxe in Copenhagen.
JOE & THE JUICE, known for its fresh juices, shakes, coffee, and sandwiches made from natural ingredients, currently operates over 480 locations and has set a target to reach 1,000 stores globally.
Insights on the partnership and market potential
JOE & THE JUICE is expanding into new markets like India through strategic partnerships and franchises, and has a presence in the Middle East.
Their digital-first approach—including app pre-orders—already brings in about 30% of sales.
For ABNAH, which has a portfolio of nine brands operating across 13 locations in four cities, this move taps into rising demand for premium cafes and healthier food options amid rising discretionary spending and premiumisation.