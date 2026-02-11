Aditya Birla partners with JOE & THE JUICE for India

Insights on the partnership and market potential

JOE & THE JUICE is expanding into new markets like India through strategic partnerships and franchises, and has a presence in the Middle East.

Their digital-first approach—including app pre-orders—already brings in about 30% of sales.

For ABNAH, which has a portfolio of nine brands operating across 13 locations in four cities, this move taps into rising demand for premium cafes and healthier food options amid rising discretionary spending and premiumisation.