Aditya Infotech board approves up to 1500 cr equity raise

Aditya Infotech just got the green light from its board to raise up to ₹1,500 crore by selling new shares through one or more permissible modes, including a public issue, QIP, or a combination of these methods.

The move still needs shareholder and regulatory approval, but the board constituted a committee to handle matters related to the proposed fundraise and approved seeking shareholders' approval through a postal ballot.

The notice for the postal ballot will be submitted to the stock exchanges in due course.