Aditya Infotech board approves up to 1500 cr equity raise
Aditya Infotech just got the green light from its board to raise up to ₹1,500 crore by selling new shares through one or more permissible modes, including a public issue, QIP, or a combination of these methods.
The move still needs shareholder and regulatory approval, but the board constituted a committee to handle matters related to the proposed fundraise and approved seeking shareholders' approval through a postal ballot.
The notice for the postal ballot will be submitted to the stock exchanges in due course.
Aditya Infotech Q1 FY27 earnings surge
The company's latest results are impressive: revenue shot up 89.5% year-over-year in Q1 FY27 to ₹1,402.4 crore, mostly thanks to its CP PLUS brand.
Adjusted PAT also soared 332.5% YoY to ₹142.2 crore.
Looking ahead, Aditya Infotech plans to double capacity at its Kadapa facility in two years and open a new Housing and Enclosure Plant by Q3 FY27.