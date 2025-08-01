Aditya Infotech IPO oversubscribed 106 times: What to know
Aditya Infotech's IPO just wrapped up with huge demand—oversubscribed 106.23 times overall.
Retail investors jumped in 53.81 times over, while big institutions went even harder at 140.5 times.
Shares hit the stock market on August 5, 2023, and early signs point to a strong debut, with the gray market hinting at a price about 44% above the issue price (around ₹970 per share).
What does Aditya Infotech do?
Started in 1994, Aditya Infotech is known for its CP PLUS brand—think CCTV cameras and security tech you see in banks, hospitals, schools, and police setups.
They've built a massive network: over 30,000 channel partners and 1,800+ system integrators across India.
IPO raised ₹1,300 crore
The IPO raised ₹1,300 crore (₹500 crore fresh issue + ₹800 crore offer for sale), mainly to help pay off debt and fund general business needs.
With such strong investor interest and buzz around its listing price, all eyes are on August 5, [correct year], for how it performs on the exchange.
```