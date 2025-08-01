Aditya Infotech IPO oversubscribed 106 times: What to know Business Aug 01, 2025

Aditya Infotech's IPO just wrapped up with huge demand—oversubscribed 106.23 times overall.

Retail investors jumped in 53.81 times over, while big institutions went even harder at 140.5 times.

Shares hit the stock market on August 5, 2023, and early signs point to a strong debut, with the gray market hinting at a price about 44% above the issue price (around ₹970 per share).