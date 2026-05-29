Aditya Infotech rallies 330% since IPO after raising FY2027 guidance
Business
Aditya Infotech's stock has been on fire, up 330% since its August 2025 IPO and jumping another 10% on Friday to ₹2,903.5.
The big boost came after the company reported strong March quarter results and raised its FY2027 guidance, catching investors' attention.
Aditya Infotech Q4 revenue up 45.5%
The company now expects FY2027 revenue between ₹6,000 crore to ₹6,500 crore (up from earlier estimates), with profit margins also getting a bump.
Last quarter alone saw revenue jump 45.5% year over year to ₹1,422 crore and EBITDA more than double to ₹258 crore.
With these upgrades, Aditya Infotech is signaling big growth ahead, and investors seem pretty excited about it.