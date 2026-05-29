Aditya Infotech rallies 330% since IPO after raising FY2027 guidance

Aditya Infotech Q4 revenue up 45.5%

The company now expects FY2027 revenue between ₹6,000 crore to ₹6,500 crore (up from earlier estimates), with profit margins also getting a bump.

Last quarter alone saw revenue jump 45.5% year over year to ₹1,422 crore and EBITDA more than double to ₹258 crore.

With these upgrades, Aditya Infotech is signaling big growth ahead, and investors seem pretty excited about it.