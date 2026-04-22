Adobe announces $25 billion buyback through 2030 to reassure investors
Business
Adobe just announced a huge $25 billion stock buyback plan, set to run through April 2030.
The goal? To calm investors as the company faces tough competition from new AI-powered creative tools.
Even with a small bump in after-hours trading, Adobe's stock is still down 30% this year.
Adobe AI rollout amid CEO exit
To keep up with rivals like Anthropic's Claude Design and Figma, Adobe rolled out fresh AI features for digital marketing on Monday.
But some are worried about where Adobe is headed, especially since longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen decided to exit the CEO role in March 2026.
This big buyback is meant to show investors that Adobe still has a plan and isn't backing down from the AI challenge.